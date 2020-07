Kings Mountain - Jean Mullinax Hopper, 99, of 214 Walker St., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in hospice care. Born in Blacksburg, she was the daughter of the late Dora Mullinax Ridings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens. Cryptside services will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hopper family.