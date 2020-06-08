Miss Jeanette Horn, 85, left this earth on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Miss Horn was born a daughter of the late Felix Horn, Sr. and Minnie Patterson Horn on June 14, 1934 in Gaffney, SC, where she resided there for the early years of her life. Jeanette was admitted to Whitten Regional Center in 1943. Transferred to Midlands Vocational Rehabilitation in 1975. In 1980, Jeanette was admitted to Pinelake Community Residence, and then re-admitted to Whitten Regional Center due to her dislike of Pinelake. While with the Florence County DSN Board, Jeanette lived in the Pelican Apartments, Lake City Apartments and Twin Oaks CTH 2. On February 11, 2015, she was admitted to Cedars ICF in Pamplico, SC, where she remained until her death.

Miss Horn was a member of Lake City First Baptist and she enjoyed their fellowship nights on Wednesdays and Sunday services. Jeanette enjoyed looking in magazines (particularly bible related) and books. She loved work on jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Felix Horn, Jr.

Mourning her absence are her cousins, Terry (Sylvia) Hampton of Blacksburg, SC, Paula (Donald) Hawkins of Gaffney, SC and a friend of 5 decades, Nita Huntley of Darlington, SC.

Memorials can be made to Cherokee Meals on Wheels, 403 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506 or Florence County Mental Retardation Foundation, 1211 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506.

Private services will be held at a later date in Gaffney, SC.

