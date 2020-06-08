Jeanette Horn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Miss Jeanette Horn, 85, left this earth on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Miss Horn was born a daughter of the late Felix Horn, Sr. and Minnie Patterson Horn on June 14, 1934 in Gaffney, SC, where she resided there for the early years of her life. Jeanette was admitted to Whitten Regional Center in 1943. Transferred to Midlands Vocational Rehabilitation in 1975. In 1980, Jeanette was admitted to Pinelake Community Residence, and then re-admitted to Whitten Regional Center due to her dislike of Pinelake. While with the Florence County DSN Board, Jeanette lived in the Pelican Apartments, Lake City Apartments and Twin Oaks CTH 2. On February 11, 2015, she was admitted to Cedars ICF in Pamplico, SC, where she remained until her death.

Miss Horn was a member of Lake City First Baptist and she enjoyed their fellowship nights on Wednesdays and Sunday services. Jeanette enjoyed looking in magazines (particularly bible related) and books. She loved work on jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Felix Horn, Jr.

Mourning her absence are her cousins, Terry (Sylvia) Hampton of Blacksburg, SC, Paula (Donald) Hawkins of Gaffney, SC and a friend of 5 decades, Nita Huntley of Darlington, SC.

Memorials can be made to Cherokee Meals on Wheels, 403 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506 or Florence County Mental Retardation Foundation, 1211 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506.

Private services will be held at a later date in Gaffney, SC.

(Please sign our guest book online @www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
215 East Highway 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
(843) 389-3780
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved