Jeanette Spaugh
Gaffney, S.C. - Jeanette Mae Perry Spaugh, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Raleigh, N.C., she was the widow of the late David Ross Spaugh and the daughter of the late Myrtle Beaman. She was a retried Cosmetologist, a beauty consultant and loved to arrange flowers. Mrs. Spaugh was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Surviving are two sons, Dwight Wesley Partin of Atlanta, GA and Luther David Spaugh III of Camden, N.C.; three daughters, Ginny Collins (David) of Augusta, GA, Cherie Godfrey (Jerry) of Gaffney, S.C. and Ida Angelique Welch of Alabama; a sister, Carolyn Stillman of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Christopher Collins (Lindsey), Megan Crews (Lee), Junior Spaugh, Bubba Spaugh and Eli Spaugh; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Spaugh was preceded in death by granddaughter, Nicole Reese; and a sister, Janet Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Miracle Hill Ministries, 227 Henderson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
