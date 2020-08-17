Jeff Johnson

Gaffney, S.C. - Jeffrey "Jeff" David Johnson, 57, of 118 Westmont Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gary, Indiana, he was the husband of Aimee Hendrickson Johnson and son of the late Melvin David Johnson and Ellen Marie Jones Johnson. He was a graduate of Indiana University, formerly worked as store manager of Quik Trip, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, a Disney fan and loved to play fantasy football.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Collin Jeffrey Johnson of Columbia and Cameron Rolla Johnson of Spartanburg; a daughter Chloe Faith- Christine Johnson of Gaffney; two brothers, William "Bill" Johnson (Tammy) of Fishers, Indiana and James "Jim" Johnson (Laura) of Bloomington, Indiana; a sister, Susan Johnson of Deltona, FL; a sister-inlaw, Kristi Schurz of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or American Red Cross, P.O. Box 9035, Greenville, SC 29604.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC