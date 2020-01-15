|
|
Blacksburg, SC - Corporal Jeffrey Daniel Daves, of the USMC, 26, 407 W. Lime St., Blackburg, SC, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born in Cleveland County on May 24, 1993, he was the son of Marshall and Danielle Cooper, Blacksburg and father Jeffrey C. Daves.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters; Jaelyn and Addilee Daves, Gaffney; brother Nate Cooper and sister Shawna Cooper, Blacksburg; maternal grandmother Robin Dover, Blacksburg; paternal grandfather Marshall D. Cooper, Blacksburg; and paternal grandmother Ercell Daves, Boiling Springs, NC.
He is preceded in death by brother, Marshall L. Cooper and grandparents, Mary Frances Owens, Danny Owens and Steve Daves.
He was employed with TTI Electronics Distributing Company of Gaffney, SC as a forklift operator.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC, 1:30- 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service to immediately follow. Reverends Greg Martin and Eddie Bolin will officiate. At other times they will be at his mother home, 962 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore family of White Columns is serving the Daves family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020