Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
505 Fairview Road
Gaffney, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
505 Fairview Road
Gaffney, SC
Jeffrey Turner


1972 - 2020
Jeffrey Turner Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Jeffrey Eugene Turner, 47, of 930 Carolina Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Cathy Mc- Craw Nash and the late, Joe Dean Turner and stepson of John Nash. He was employed by Auriga Polymers, Inc. and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather are a brother, Billy Joe Turner and wife, Sissy of Gaffney; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Mc- Craw of Gaffney; a niece, Jaelyn Turner; three nephews, Joey Little and wife, Samantha, Tyler Turner and fiancé, Katie and Dylan Turner.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Harold Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of John and Cathy Nash, 1861 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020
