Gaffney, S.C. - Jennie Ruhamah Goode Ramsey, 88, of 1235 State Line Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Chesnee, she was the widow of the late Garth Ramsey and daughter of the late James Corbett Goode and Australia Finley Goode Allen. She was a homemaker and member of State Line Baptist Church where she was a former choir member, WMU member, Sunday school teacher assistant, volunteer with VBS, church secretary, custodian and GA Leader. She loved her family, working crossword puzzles and keeping up with current events. She was a whiz in the kitchen.

Surviving are a son, Alan Scott Ramsey of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Hess (Thaddeus) of Simpsonville; two grandchildren, Benjamin Hess and Christopher Hess; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dennie Gilbert, Katherine Blackwell and Azile Ballard.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Home Health, the Providence Care Hospice staff, Visiting Angels, and a special visiting Angel, Haley Burns, and a special caregiver and friend, Ellen Batton.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at State Line Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in the State Line Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Kris Showen, Mr. Thaddeus Hess and Mrs. Jennifer Hess officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: State Line Baptist Church, 1328 State Line Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

