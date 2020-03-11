|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jennifer Lynn Pierce Driggers, 43, of 202 Nesbitt Street, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Maston Driggers and the daughter of the late Henry Bright and the late Ruby Pierce. She was a homemaker, enjoyed crafts, music, dancing and loved her family, especially her children. Mrs. Driggers was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Olivia McBee and Emma Lou Grace Crawford of the home; a brother, Jeffrey Pierce of Greenville; a grandson, Ethan Mullinax; and a special friend, Elvis Crawford of Gaffney.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of Olivia McBee, 202 Nesbitt Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 11, 2020