Blacksburg, S.C. - Mrs Jennifer Leigh Hord, 44, of 156 Ridgecrest Drive, passed away on March 31, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Kings Mountain, she was the wife of William Grady Hord and the daughter of Susie Widenhouse Surratt of Grover and the late Robert Surratt. Jennifer worked as a nurse.

Surviving Mrs Hord in addition to her husband and her mother are four sons, Travis Hord (Kelly Hord) of Stanley, NC, Scott Neel (Kayla Daves) of Spartanburg, Steven Neel of the home, and Aaron Hord (Samantha Spivey) of Fountain Inn; one daughter, Brooklynn Hord of the home; one brother, Wayne Surratt of Concord, NC; three sisters, Pamela Smith, Patricia Smith, and Michelle Smith; and eight grandchildren, Graden Hord, Noah Daves, Sterling Neel, Kensley Leonard, Serenity Hord, Jeleighanna Hord, William Hord, and Marlee Hord.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, 101 Mountain View Drive, Blacksburg, SC. Aaron Hord, Scott Neel, Jeff Whorton, Jeff Vaughn, Travis Hord, and John Chandler will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hord family.