Gaffney – The life of our beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister niece and cousin Jennifer Peak Rainey of 205 Castle Ct, peacefully transitioned at her residence on August 11, 2020.

Daughter of the late Mack Peak and Lois Peak, she was born on November 6th, 1970 in Gaffney, SC. She was preceded in death by her brother Victor Green; three uncles Mr. Allen Dowdle, Mr. Edward Dowdle, and Mr. Odell Mickles Sr.; three aunts Mrs. Annie Mickles, Mrs. Julia Dowdle, and Mrs. Mae Dowdle; Ms. Bertha Dowdle and Thomas Dowdle reared as sister and brother in the home.

At an early age she was converted, accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and joined Bethel Baptist where she served on the Lillian's Spears Missionary Circle and the Loving Helping Hands Ministry. Jennifer was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Class of 1989. She retired from The Timken Company after twenty plus years of employment.

Jennifer was a source of love, strength, encouragement and joy for her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memories are husband Clarence Rainey; Daughters Aaliyah Rainey, Jada Rainey and Jessiah Littlejohn; Step-daughter Lakendra Rainey; Sister Vickie Leeper (Winfred) of Gastonia; reared in the home as brothers, Odell Mickles Jr. (Shelia), Mr. James Mickles (Stephanie), Larry Dowdle (Cora), Dean Dowdle (Virginia); reared in the home as sisters Ms. Brenda Green (Jackie), Mrs. Dorothy Dukes (Larry) both of Gaffney, Mrs. Arnita Singleton (Richard) of Clinton and Mrs. Annie Mack (Charlie) of Blacksburg; Sister-in-laws Regina Rainey and Bridgette Rainey of Gaffney; Brother in laws Jerome Rainey and Darrell Rainey of Gaffney; Nephew Jerrell Leeper and Niece Phylicia Leeper both of Gastonia. One grandson Kason Edwards, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and family.

Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 16,2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. J.W. Sanders Jr. officiating. The body will lie -in-state at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.