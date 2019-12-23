|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jerri Lynn Blake Johnson, 66, of 164 Goforth Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late William "Buddy" Johnson and the daughter of the late Flora Sams. She was retired from Nestle and previously worked at Walmart. She enjoyed taking care of others and being on the go. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Becky Johnson and fiance', Mwimba Tiya of Raleigh; a step-daughter, Cindy Smith and husband, Danny of Spartanburg; a brother, Ricky of Spartanburg; a sister-inlaw, Sue Robertson of Spartanburg; and several grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a step-son, Pete Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Blue Branch Baptist Church with Reverend Eddie Smith and Becky Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019