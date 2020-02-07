Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Jerry "Jay" Banks


1947 - 2020
Jerry "Jay" Banks Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry "Jay" Hardin Banks, 72, of 402 Lakeshore Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Ernest Banks and Beulah Mae Bradley Banks. He was a retired insurance agent, loved golfing and carpentry, and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Asheville, NC.

Surviving are a son, Chad Robinson of Greenville, NC; a daughter, Heather Taylor and husband, Adam of Anderson, SC; a sister, Nancy Robertson of Weaverville, NC; a grandson, Chaz Robinson of Greenville, NC; two nephews, Chris Spivey of Canton, NC and Matthew Roland of Alabama.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020
