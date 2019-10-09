Home

Jerry "Duck" Brandenburg

Spartanburg, S.C. - Jerry Wayne "Duck" Brandenburg, 74, of 106 Giles Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Ralston, OK, he was the husband of the late Billie Kay Brandenburg, the fiancé of Nyoka Teal, and son of the late Burch Dale Brandenburg and Naomi Ruth Van- Dousuell Brandenburg. He retired from Belue Trucking, was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of Love Springs Baptist Church. He loved his family, horses, dancing, fishing, hunting and cowboy activities.

Surviving in addition to his fiancé are a son, Chris Brandenburg (Sharlene) of Rogersville, Missouri; three daughters, Michelle Cahow (Chad) of Bolivar, Missouri, Jamie Larck of Piqua, Ohio and Tawnda Kean (Robert) of Pittsfield, Illinois; a brother, James Kastl (Dana) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Love Springs Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Ron Culbertson and Rev. James Kastl officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Love Springs Baptist Church, c/o 107 Spring Hills Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
