|
Blacksburg - Jerry Wayne Hardin Sr., 73, of 208 Oak Grove Rd, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Testa Family Hospice Home.
Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Kay Allison Hardin for fortynine years and the son of the late Ben and Edna Mae Martin Hardin. Mr. Hardin worked for Union-Butterfield for twenty-four years until the plant closed and worked in textiles until he retired in 2003. Jerry was a member of Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hardin is survived by two sons, Jerry Hardin Jr and wife, Tonya, and Richard Hardin and wife, Christina, all of Blacksburg; five grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler and wife, Emilly, Samantha, Chloe, and Thomas Hardin; and four great-grandchildren, Aydon and Skyler Jones and Jaydon and Caleb Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, JD Hardin, and three sisters, Diane Hardin, Sandra Martin, and Joyce Ann Bullocks.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Michael Owen and Rev. John Hopkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hardin family.