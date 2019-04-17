Jerry Wayne Jamison age 72 of 426 Scuffletown Road Simpsonville, S.C., peacefully transitioned Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Prisma Health Upstate Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of the late John Wesley Jamison Sr. and Willie Mae Crosby White. Jerry was born in Cherokee County SC. He was a Professional Drag Racer, winning a national championship in 1998.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, May West Jamison, Doris Marie Littlejohn. Also preceding him in death, five brothers, Ellie, Wilbert, Terry, Harry and Bobby Jamison.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, a son, Jerry Smith (Kelly), three brothers, Taft, Winfred and John Wesley Jamison Jr. (Sylvia).

A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, April 18,2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother, Winfred Jamison, 102 Camellia Circle, Gaffney, SC.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.