Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry Joseph Jolley, 74, of 100 White Oak Drive, Apt 48, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James Columbus (Bob) Jolley and Cleo Collins Jolley. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a retired City of Gaffney Fireman, a Mason and Shriner, and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved dirt track racing and NASCAR, especially Bill Elliott. He also enjoyed car detailing, was a member of the S.C. National Guards, and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Cameron Mc- Craw and husband, Jay of Gaffney and Ashley Whitlock of Gaffney; a brother, Steve Jolley and wife, Edna of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Greyson McCraw, Caleb McCraw, Maggie McCraw, Carsyn Whitlock, Kylie Whitlock and Anna Grace Whitlock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Reid Jolley and Bobby Jolley.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the home of Jay and Cameron McCraw, 538 Morgan Drive, Gaffney.

