Forest City, N.C. - Jerry (PawPaw) Miles McIntyre, 70 of 531 Island Ford Road, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Forest City, N.C., he was the husband of Deborah Ann Vickers McIntyre and the son of the late Samuel McIntyre and Geneva Adair McIntyre. He was a graduate of Chase High School, retired from Duke Power, was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him PawPaw. Mr. McIntyre was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.
Surviving is a son, Scott McIntyre of TN; a daughter, Denise Hopkins and husband, Kenny of Mooresboro, NC; two brothers, Bobby McIntyre of Shreveport, LA and Joey McIntyre and wife, Deana of Forest City; a sister, Julie Norman and husband, David of Earl, NC; five grandchildren, Rebekah Hopkins Roberts and husband, Justin, Cody McIntyre, Clint McIntyre and wife, Caden, Samuel Hopkins and Carson McIntyre; three brothers-in-law, Tony Weathers, Steve Dyer and Bobby Whisnant; and special and faithful friends, Mike and Wanda Dyer and Joe Byers. Mr. McIntyre was preceded in death by four sisters, Freida Dyer, Judy Weathers, Betty Sue Whisnant and Martha Stewart; and a brother, Oren McIntyre.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Floyd's Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Shane Kirby and Reverend Nathan Green officiating. Interment will be in Floyd's Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC, 28043.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.