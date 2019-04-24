Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry B. Painter, 77, of 864 Cherokee National Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Mary Elizabeth Orr Painter and son of the late Joe B. Painter and Inez Humphries Painter. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Musgrove Mills, and was a member of Kirby Church. He was a Mason, loved talking on Ham Radio and loved NASCAR.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Donna Painter Price and husband, Jeff of Gaffney, Linda Kay Painter of Gaffney and Beth Painter Cunningham and husband, David of Spartanburg; a sister, Jeanette Elliott of Fayetteville, NC; three grandchildren, Samantha Jo Ramsey, William Bradley Harder and wife, Makayla, and Brady Cunningham; a greatgrandchild, Anna Harder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Painter and sister, Betty Elliott.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

