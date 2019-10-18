|
|
|
Blacksburg - Jerry Wayne Pennington, 73, of 257 Little Hope Road, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Wendover Hospice Home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Joyce Wilkie Pennington and the son of the late Grover Pennington and Estelle Lanier Pennington. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Pennington family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019