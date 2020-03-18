|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry Dean Rankin, 75, of 1414 Brickhouse Road, passed away at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Roy Rankin and Viola Teague Rankin. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Korea and was retired from Hoescht Celanese, loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Mr. Rankin was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a daughter, Sandy Vess of Cowpens; a sister, Mary Irene Wyatt and husband, Bobby of Gaffney; a nephew and his caregiver, David Wyatt of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Richard Lee Lowe and Kelly Sharlene Lowe; two great-grandchildren, Avery Lowe and Zuri Roper; and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Rankin was preceded in death by a daughter, Deana Rankin; a son, Jerry Rankin, Jr.; a brother; and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020