Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry Michael Rollins, 64, of 217 Bonner Road, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James Marcus Rollins and June Godfrey Rollins. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from Hoechst Celanese. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, was an avid Gamecock and Atlanta Brave fan. Mr. Rollins was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a brother, Rick Rollins and wife, Vanessa of Gaffney; a sister, Carol Ruppe and husband, Eric of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Wood.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019