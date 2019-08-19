|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jesse Alan Beaumont, 51, of 1505 West Rutledge Avenue, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Canandaigua, NY, he was the husband of Lucia Bianchi Beaumont of Gaffney and son of Gary Beaumont and Faye Bliss Beaumont of Spindale, NC. He was employed by Spartanburg Medical Center- Mary Black Campus as a registered nurse and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are a son, Spencer Beaumont of Gaffney; four daughters, Erika Beaumont, Cassandra Beaumont, Suzanne Beaumont, all of Gaffney and Emma Seay and husband, Daniel of Spartanburg; four brothers, Christopher Beaumont and wife, Patricia of Spindale, NC, Mason Beaumont and wife, Julie of Huntersville, NC, Alexander Beaumont of Rutherfordton, NC and Nathaniel Beaumont and wife, Dana of Forest City, NC; two sisters, Renee Barney and husband, Will of Erlanger, KY and Emily Beaumont (Jason Lail) of Spindale, NC. He was preceded in death by a brother, Aaron Beaumont.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Bishop Daren Carling officiating.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019