Jesse Childers, 58, of 205 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, SC, passed away December 19, 2019, while in the company of family members, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Donna Childers and the son of Jesse C. Childers and the late Helen Bolin Childers. He was a forklift operator in the textile industry.
Left to cherish his memory in addition the his father are two sons and one daughter - Billy Childers(Ashley) and Joseph Childers(Elise) of Blacksburg and Misty Carpenter( Donald) of Spartanburg; and three brothers and one sister - Joe Childers of Shelby; Jack Childers of Grover; Douglas Childers of Blacksburg; and Darlene Childers of York; twelve grandchildren
- Bridget Childers, Madison Myers, Katlyn Myers, Joseph Childers, Brylan Childers, Jaxon Childers, Ezekiel Childers, Erica Childers, Kaylynn Childers, Jessyca Carpenter, Katie Carpenter, and Elizabeth Carpenter.
The Visitation will be held at home. Funeral will be held at Starnes-Wisher Cemetery Sunday afternoon.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019