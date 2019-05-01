Gaffney, S.C. - Jesse F. Triplett, Jr., 87, of 186 Hackberry Drive, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Ashland, Kentucky, he was the husband of Imogene Castle Triplett of the home and son of the late Jesse F. Triplett, Sr. and Opal Salyer Triplett. He was a retired steel worker, a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, was an avid Carolina Panther fan, and loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gary Triplett and wife, Linda of Lisbon, Ohio and Roger Triplett and wife, Colleen of Gaffney; a daughter, Cathy Bivens and husband, Allen of Hickory, NC; three brothers, Bill Joe Triplett and wife, Evonne of Chester, West Virginia, Mike Triplett and wife, Debbie of Columbus, Ohio and Jeff Triplett and wife, Earlene of Pacolet, SC; three sisters, Sue Hill of Tropical Club, Texas, Sharon Kay Ramsey and husband, Mike of Gaffney and Carol McClung and husband, Gary of Ironton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Heather Triplett, Courtney Triplett, Tonya Colvin, Tommy Lee Colvin, Jr., Paul Triplett and Jessica Cable; fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Grimm and Elva Sprouse and two grandsons, Jeremy Colvin and Gary Triplett.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

