|
Blacksburg - Jesse "Lyman" Peterson, 74, of 314 N Charleston Street, passed away on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Terry Ables Peterson and the son of the late Luther and Ethel Mullinax Peterson. Mr. Peterson retired from Timken and was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church. Lyman was the oldest of four living generations of Petersons, he loved tractors, and was a lifetime member of the Buffalo Lodge #202 AFM.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Peterson is survived by a son, David Lee Peterson, of Gaffney; a daughter, Linda Gail Spry and husband, Jeff, of Pauline, SC; three sisters, Sybil Mullinax, Frannie Peterson, and Peggy Dover, all of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Kayla Messer, Taylor Peterson Norris and husband, Jordan, Jordan Messer and fiance, Brooke, and Eric Peterson and fiance, Amber; and one great-grandson, Abel Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, RB and Romeo Peterson, two sisters, Ollie Peteson and Virgie Dover, and a daughter-in-law, Tammie Peterson (David's wife).
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at David Peterson's Residence, 2751 Wilkinsville Hwy Gaffney, SC 29340. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship Church with Rev. Gregg Martin, Rev. Darren Lanier, Rev. Lucky Earls, and Rev. Willie Lanier officiating. Private interment will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Rick Peterson, Randy Peterson, Pete Mullinax, Rudy Peterson, Johnny Mullinax, and Stanley Dover will serve as pallbearers. Members of the DMW Volunteer
Fire Department will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will be at the home of his son, David Peterson, 2751 Wilkinsville Hwy, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Peterson family.