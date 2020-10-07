Mrs. Jessica Hughes Belk, 48, of 473 Lockhart, passed away on Monday, September 14, in her residence.

She was widowed to Robert Belk.

Jessica was born November 11, 1971 to Mary Hughes and the late Carl Benson.

In addition to her father and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Donte Dover.

She leaves to cherish loving memories to her mother, Mary Hughes of Gaffney; a grandson, Donterrious K. Dover of Gaffney; other relatives and friends.

The Memorial Service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Brother King Littlejohn and Brother Edward Hughes.

