Jetannia Smith
The beautiful life of Ms. Jetannia G. Smith of 400 Browning Rd. Gaffney, SC came to a close on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Restorative Care Spartanburg SC when she silently left with an angel of God.

Born in Cherokee County, South Carolina on September 6, 1966. She was the daughter of the late Peggy Ann Smith and the late John F. Dawkins.

She is proceeded in death by a sister Lynn Jefferies.

Left to cherish fond memories are her two sons, Mr. Nickos Smith, and Mr. Shannon Smith both of Gaffney SC; her daughter Ms. Janeshia F Corry; five brothers Mr. John Smith, Mr. Timothy Smith Sr.(Pam), Mr. Reco Smith Sr. (Deon); John Wood, Nigia Dawkins. A god brother Mr. Varnell Gray; a sister raised in the home; Ms. Latonya Smith. Sixteen aunts; Ms. Cheryl Smith, Ms. Cheryl Gaffney, Ms. Wilma Davis, Ms. Etta Jeter, Ms. Lucille Dawkins, Ms. Brenda Harris (Kenny), Mrs. Wyonnia Littlejohn, Shirley Smith all of Gaffney, SC., Ms. Joyce McClammy of New York, New York, Ms. Sylvia Moore (Larry), Penny Littlejohn, Ms. Richella Little (Anthony), Ms. Kim Chisolon (Alphonzo) all of Winston Salem NC. Mrs. Cora Galmon of Charlotte NC. Ms. Glady Jefferies (Rochelle) of New Jersey, and Ms. Alonia Reese of Charlotte NC. Seven uncles; Rickey Smith, Mr. Kenny Smith (Sheryl) both of Gaffney SC, Mr. Howard Gaffney of Spartanburg SC, Evangelist Ronnie Coleman of Winston Salem NC. Mr. James Gaffney, Mr. Keith Gaffney, Mr. William "Billy" Littlejohn. Three grandchildren Mr. Isaiah Smith, Ms. Jamya Littlejohn, Mr. Jakhi Littlejohn all of Gaffney. A special friend Mr. Eddie Hollis. A host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, Dr. J.W. Sanders Jr. pastor. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m.., interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Due to COVID-19 restriction, limited seating capacity.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
