Gaffney, S.C. - James "Jim" Allen Dell, Sr., 74, of 839 Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Altoona, PA, he was the husband of June Ann Dell and son of the late Ray Dell and Lena Rouzer Dell. He retired from textiles, loved fishing and hunting, and attended Blacksburg Church of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, James A. Dell, Jr. and wife, Susan of Gaffney and Jacob Dell of the home; three daughters, Lisa Lynn Owens, Kimberly Keller and husband,

C. R., both of Gaffney, and Savannah Dell of the home; a brother, George Dell and wife, Jane of Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Gary Dell, Christopher Dell, Denise Dell and James R. Dell and wife, Diane. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four great-grandchildren, Andrew McCraw, Austin McCraw, Jeremiah McCraw and Josiah McCraw.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Blacksburg Church of God with Mr. Curly Lanier and Pastor Quitman Hand officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blacksburg Church of God, 607 W. Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence, 839 Ford Road, Gaffney.

