Jim Falcone

Jim Falcone Obituary

Gaffney, SC – James "Jim" John Falcone, 62, of 1434 N. Limestone Street, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert Falcone and Lois Riley Falcone. He was a retired self-employed plumber and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, James Robert Falcone and wife, Heather of Boiling Springs, SC; three sisters, Dorothy Rose McCullough, Donna Marie DeCarlo and husband, Tony, and Dawn Ann Jones, all of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Lucas Falcone and Tyler Falcone; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Ann Simons.

Private memorial services will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019
