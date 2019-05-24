Gaffney, S.C. - James "Jim" Willard Flythe, 78, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Burlington, NC, he was the husband of Jane Goudelock Flythe for 40 years and son of the late Henry Frank Flythe, Sr. and Elsie Jones Flythe. He attended Mars Hill College, was a retired car salesman, and a member of Graham United Methodist Church in Graham, NC.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, James W. Flythe, Jr. of Randleman, NC and Joseph Flythe of South Carolina; three brothers, Henry Frank Flythe, Jr. and wife, Pat of Graham, NC, Colon Flythe of Myrtle Beach and E. P. Flythe of Prosperity; a sister, Jane Ferrell of Graham, NC; two grandchildren, Jacob Flythe and Heather Flythe; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Goudelock, Rev. Ralph Brown and Rev. Mike Goudelock officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rehoboth Baptist Church, 110 Rehoboth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

