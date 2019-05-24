Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Jim Flythe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Flythe Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - James "Jim" Willard Flythe, 78, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Burlington, NC, he was the husband of Jane Goudelock Flythe for 40 years and son of the late Henry Frank Flythe, Sr. and Elsie Jones Flythe. He attended Mars Hill College, was a retired car salesman, and a member of Graham United Methodist Church in Graham, NC.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, James W. Flythe, Jr. of Randleman, NC and Joseph Flythe of South Carolina; three brothers, Henry Frank Flythe, Jr. and wife, Pat of Graham, NC, Colon Flythe of Myrtle Beach and E. P. Flythe of Prosperity; a sister, Jane Ferrell of Graham, NC; two grandchildren, Jacob Flythe and Heather Flythe; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Goudelock, Rev. Ralph Brown and Rev. Mike Goudelock officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rehoboth Baptist Church, 110 Rehoboth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now