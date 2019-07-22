Gaffney - Jimmy Walker Wallace, 71, of 626 Corinth Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Betty Franklin Wallace of the home and son of the late John Wallace and Lois Phillips Wallace Blanton and stepson of the late Virgil Blanton. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Nestle and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Jim was a lifetime member and retired judge for the American Bantam Association and the American Poultry Association for 40 plus years. He had many friends and colleagues that he met throughout the years and cherished them all. He loved spending time with his show birds and was known as "Chicken Jim" on the show circuit. He loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished memories spent with them. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Jimmy Wayne Wallace and wife, Leslie of Gaffney; two brothers, Billy Wallace and wife, Norma and John Wallace and wife, Deb, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Linda Hughey and husband, Rocky and Joyce Wallace, both of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Ridge Wallace and Abi Wallace; three great-grandchildren, Juliana, Adalie and Emi Rose; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Wallace and a step-brother, Sammy Blanton. The family would like to extend special thanks to Jim's family, church family, Spartanburg Medical Center & Staff, Kindred Home Health, Immediate Care Staff of Gaffney and Lincare. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dwight Easler and Mr. Ridge Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340. The family will be at the home of Jimmy Wayne and Leslie Wallace, 151 Margie Road, Gaffney. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC