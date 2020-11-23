1/
Jimmie Blackwell
Blacksburg - Jimmie Ervin Blackwell, 91, of 223 Pleasant Ridge Road, passed away Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Shirley Whiten Blackwell and the son of the late John and Molly Carroll Blackwell. Mr. Blackwell retired as a heavy equipment operator for Cherokee County and was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Blackwell is survived by a son, Danny Blackwell, of Blacksburg, two daughters, Linda Peterson and Judy White (Randy) and Mr. P his faithful dog, all of Blacksburg, a sister, Louise Oliver, of Kings Mountain, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tommy Blackwell Sr, daughter Barbara Jackson, sisters Violin Oliver, Rosa Mae Peterson and Annie Mae Benton, four brothers, William Blackwell, Alfred Blackwell, Victor Blackwell, and John Blackwell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Clay Greer, Jimmie Johnson, Dustin Blackwell, Tommy Blackwell Jr., Chuck Goforth, and Randy White will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blackwell family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 23, 2020.
