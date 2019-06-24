GAFFNEY - Jimmy Dean Robertson, Sr., 65, of 102 Bates Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Charlene Ware Robertson and son of the late Lawrence Robertson and Betty Love Robertson. He retired from construction, loved his family, was an avid Gaffney Indian and Carolina Gamecocks fan, and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Jimmy Dean "JJ" Robertson, Jr. of Gaffney; a daughter, Michele Broome and husband, Jeremy of Gaffney; two brothers, Rev. Larry Robertson and wife, Sharon of Lenoir, NC and Wayne Robertson and wife, Danielle of Gaffney; a sister, Peggy Lipsey and husband, Levon of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Dara Broome, Hudson Broome, Dawson Broome, Zac Robertson, Andrew Robertson and Makenzy Broome; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Macy Leighann Broome, a sister, Becky Jane Robertson and three brothers, Ricky Robertson, Steve Robertson and Jeff Robertson.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Robertson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence, 102 Bates Road, Gaffney.

