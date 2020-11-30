Gaffney, S.C. - James "Jimmy" Willard Fowler, 75, of 202 Tiffany Terrace, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lucia "Lucy" Turner Fowler and the son of the late Jesse Willard and Emogene Gibson Fowler. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, where he excelled in football and track and was retired from Magnolia Milliken Plant, after forty years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was a mason, shriner and had a great love for his family. Mr. Fowler was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, James Ward Fowler (Denise) and John Allen Fowler (Krystal) both of Blacksburg; two daughters, Angela Fowler Martin (Mark) of Blacksburg and Page Fowler Dixon of Beaufort; one step-son, Charlie Daggerhart (Charm) of Gaffney; three step-daughters, Renee Wyatt (Terry), Paula White (Scott) and Tammy Daggerhart (Timmy), all of Gaffney; two brothers, Allen Fowler (Claudia) and Larry Fowler (Kathy), both of Gaffney; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen greatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Fowler; and a grandson, Noah Blaze Martin.

A graveside with masonic rites was held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Clingman Memorial Gardens with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Reverend Steven Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.