Jimmy Greene

Blacksburg, S.C. - Jimmy Lee Greene, 88, of 203 Holly Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Cliffside, NC, he was the husband of Betty Rippy Greene and son of the late Arrie D. Greene and Tressie Davis Greene. He was a graduate of Cliffside High School, attended Howard Business College, retired from Hoechst Celanese and was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He loved his family, taking care of his home, woodworking, gardening and traveling, especially to the Mountains. He was a Mason with the Buffalo Lodge, of the Christian faith, and never met a stranger. His favorite saying was "We'll understand it better by and by".

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gary Greene and Barry W. Greene and wife, Jessel, both of Blacksburg; a grandson, Jeremy L. Greene; a brother-in-law, Mickey Hewitt of Forest City, NC; a nephew, Ricky Humphries; a niece, Jean Spence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Lee Greene and a sister, Peggy Greene Hewitt.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.