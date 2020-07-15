Gaffney, S.C. - Jimmy Lee Ruppe, 72, of 128 Easler Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Frances Kay Upchurch Ruppe and son of the late Alvin Ruppe and Zarah Campbell Ruppe Teague and stepson of the late Lewis Teague. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved fishing, hunting and golfing. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Heritage Church of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Johnny Lee Ruppe (Tommie) and Joseph "Joe" Ruppe, both of Gaffney; a brother, Raymond Ruppe of Gaffney; two sisters, Wilma Ruppe and Glenda Peterson, both of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Salitta Griffin, Dana Ruppe, Jonathan Ruppe (Brittany), Zachary Ruppe and Emilee Ruppe; seven greatgrandchildren, Aiden Ruppe, Rileigh Ruppe, Nevaeh Ruppe, Layla Griffin, Rylan Murphy, Greyson Sizemore and Marley Sizemore; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mikey Ruppe, a daughter, Barbie Moore, his parents-in-law, J. N. & Virginia Upchurch and his brother-in-law, Wayne Ruppe.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his hospice nurse, Gwen Sarratt.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Flynn and Reverend James Garner officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home of Jonathan & Brittany Ruppe, 120 Easler Road, Gaffney.

