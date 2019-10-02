Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Jimmy McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy McDaniel Obituary

Gastonia, N.C. - Jimmy Evon Mc- Daniel, 81, of 100 Monk Avenue, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, GA.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Peggy Burgess Mc- Daniel and son of the late Henry Walker Mc- Daniel and Ruby Benton McDaniel. He retired from Timken and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Steven McDaniel and wife, Joanie of Toccoa, GA; three grandchildren, Abigail McDaniel, Ariel Craton and Satori Craton. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna McDaniel Craton, a brother, Jerry McDaniel and a sister, Linda Jones.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now