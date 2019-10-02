|
|
Gastonia, N.C. - Jimmy Evon Mc- Daniel, 81, of 100 Monk Avenue, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, GA.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Peggy Burgess Mc- Daniel and son of the late Henry Walker Mc- Daniel and Ruby Benton McDaniel. He retired from Timken and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Steven McDaniel and wife, Joanie of Toccoa, GA; three grandchildren, Abigail McDaniel, Ariel Craton and Satori Craton. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna McDaniel Craton, a brother, Jerry McDaniel and a sister, Linda Jones.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019