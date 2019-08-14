Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Jimmy Ridings

Jimmy Ridings Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Jimmy Dale Ridings, 76, of 2160 Boiling Springs Highway, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of Shirley Ivey Ridings and son of the late John William Ridings and Inez Dorman Ridings. He retired from Metromont, loved his family, NASCAR, fishing and go-cart racing. He was a S.C. National Guard member and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Darryl Ridings and wife, Sandy, and Kenny Martin and wife, Paddi, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Judy Murrell and husband, Jesse of Georgia; a sister, Janice Murray of Spartanburg; a sister-in-law, Sue Ridings of Union; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Felston Ridings, three sisters, Frances Ruth Sprouse, Brenda Gail Ridings and Patsy Ridings and a brother-in-law, Dickie Murray.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
