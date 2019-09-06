|
Gaffney, SC - Jimmy J. Scalf, 79, of 213 Coach Hill Drive, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Church Hill, TN, he was the son of the late Rev. Lloyd Scalf and Lassie Joyner Scalf. He retired from textiles and was of the protestant faith.
Surviving are two brothers, Roy Scalf of Tennessee and Carl Scalf of Florida; sisters-in-law, Rita Vinesett Scalf of the home, Valerie Vinesett Scalf of Spartanburg and Pat Scalf of Columbia; special nieces and caregivers, Harley and Kyla; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Scalf Walters, five brothers, Johnny Scalf, Ralph Scalf, Jerry Scalf, Bill Scalf and Charlie Scalf and a nephew, Lee Scalf.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the residence, 213 Coach Hill Drive, Gaffney with Mrs. Kathy Duncan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: SRMC Outpatient Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019