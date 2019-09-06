Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
residence
213 Coach Hill Drive
Gaffney, SC
View Map

Jimmy Scalf


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Scalf Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Jimmy J. Scalf, 79, of 213 Coach Hill Drive, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Church Hill, TN, he was the son of the late Rev. Lloyd Scalf and Lassie Joyner Scalf. He retired from textiles and was of the protestant faith.

Surviving are two brothers, Roy Scalf of Tennessee and Carl Scalf of Florida; sisters-in-law, Rita Vinesett Scalf of the home, Valerie Vinesett Scalf of Spartanburg and Pat Scalf of Columbia; special nieces and caregivers, Harley and Kyla; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Scalf Walters, five brothers, Johnny Scalf, Ralph Scalf, Jerry Scalf, Bill Scalf and Charlie Scalf and a nephew, Lee Scalf.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the residence, 213 Coach Hill Drive, Gaffney with Mrs. Kathy Duncan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: SRMC Outpatient Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now