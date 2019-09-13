|
|
Jimmy Wiley, 83, of 263 Estelle Rd, Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Ivy Harris Wiley and Henry Wiley.
Jimmy was a graduate of Carver High School in Rutherfordton, N.C. He was a retired employee of Timken Co after 38 years of service. He was also a dedicated volunteer fireman with Grassy pond.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife Nannie P Littlejohn Wiley; two daughters, Jacqueline Merritt and husband Kenneth of Charlotte and Deborah Ali and husband Raymondo, of Charlotte; six grandchildren, Kenneth T Merritt, Kaleb Ali, Kenyah Ali, Kolby Merritt, Kennedy Merritt and Ezra Ali; also four sisters, the late Lillian Harris, Magaline Wiley, Mary Hamilton(Fred) and Kerselia Wiley.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at The Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. The body will lie in-state at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralserrvices.com
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019