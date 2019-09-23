|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jimmy Dean Williams, Sr. 84, formerly of 133 Stage Coach Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of the late Ruth Evelyn Hill Williams and the son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Williams and Winnie Parris Williams. He enjoyed deer hunting, woodworking and collecting Indian artifacts. Mr. Williams was retired from Fashion Engravers and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are four sons, Jimmy Dean Williams (Kristy), Allen Williams (Jackie), Brian Scott Williams and Jason Williams, all of Gaffney; two daughters, Deborah Pridmore (Charles) of Gaffney and Janice Gardner (Todd) of Spartanburg; a brother, Roger Williams of Gaffney; three sisters, Barbara Teddars of Clinton, Marilyn Martin of Chesnee and Vicki Bishop (Marvin Duncan) of Gaffney; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Mathis and Jackie Ellis.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Humphries and Mr. Bedford Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kindred at Home, 206 Chesnee Highway, Suite G&H, Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019