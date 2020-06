Jimmy Williams, 32, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Blacksburg. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.