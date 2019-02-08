Gaffney - Mrs. Jo Anne Cody Brown, 82, of 110 McArthur St., Gaffney, passed away on February 6, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Leroy Brown and the daughter of the late Walter Cody and Lois Cody. Jo Anne previously worked as a Weaver.

Surviving Mrs. Brown is one son, Tim Brown (Sherry); two daughters, Konnie Brown Whitaker, Tracy Brown Ruppe; one step-daughter, Cecila Robinson; one brother, Jerry Cody, of Fort Worth, TX; seven grandchildren, Cameron Brown, Kelsey Whitaker, Hayden Whitaker Womick, Hannah Duffie, Cody and Caitlin Brown; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Carmine, and Cayden Brown, Kali and Bentley Coyle, Winstyn and Brandon Womick, Paislie and Parker Duffie.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by one son, Tony Brown; two daughters, Kathy and Kelly Brown; two brothers, Doug and Ken Cody; two granddaughters, Kelly Crisp Pennington, Lindsey Brown; two grandsons, Paul Pennington, Timmy Brown; one step-son, Roy Allen, one sonin law, Doug Whitaker.

A graveside service for Jo Anne will he held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Richard Sellars officiating.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, Gaffney.

The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Kelsey Whitaker, 800 Lyman St., Gaffney.

