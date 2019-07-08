Gaffney, S.C. - Clara Joan Clary Carr, 83, formerly of 102 Shalimar Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Cowpens, she was the wife of Thomas Joe Carr, Sr. and daughter of the late James Ralph Clary and Pauline Robbins Clary Mullinax and stepdaughter of the late Paul Mullinax. She retired from Quality Rentals and was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. She loved her family and was an avid Bridge player.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Thomas J. Carr, Jr. of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Jodi Sarratt of Tazewell, TN, Lori C. Jones (Marshall) of Gaffney and Kimberly J. Carr (Summer) of Greer; a sister, Carolyn Gold (Phil) of Greenville; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother James Mac Clary.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Brookview Healthcare, 510 Thompson Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 102 Shalimar Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.