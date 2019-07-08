Gaffney, S.C. - Joan Pulvermacher Davis, 77, of 1316 Twin Bridge Road, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the widow of the late Homer Davis and daughter of the late Harry George Pulvermacher and Emily Klinite Pulvermacher. She was a retired bridal shop seamstress, loved sewing and spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Nonny" and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, David Hilpert of Cleveland, OH; two daughters, Pamela Odell of Rock Hill and Paula Smith and husband , B.J. of Gaffney; a stepson, Cliff Davis and wife, Teresa of Kentucky; two brothers, Carl Pulvermacher and wife, Poke of Florida and Harry (Bud) Pulvermacher II and wife, Kathy of Connecticut; ten grandchildren, Nina Hilpert, Sara Hilpert, Allen Ragstole and wife, Courtney, Benjamin Painter, Jessica Painter, Ben Smith, Sam Smith, Cassidy Childers, Christy Faught and husband, Ed and Tricia Stanislawski and husband, Ray; four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Mallorie, Aiden and Addison; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.