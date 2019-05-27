York, S.C. - Joan Hollifield Green, 72, of 403 E. Jefferson Street, Apt. A, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late David Hoyle Hollifield and Estelle Lavender Hollifield. She retired from Quincy's, loved her family and animals, especially her dogs, "Chloe" and "Koda", and enjoyed the York Senior Center. Joan was a devoted Christian mother and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Barry Green of the home and Terry Green and wife, Sandra of Smyrna; two daughters, Tara Green Coggins and husband, Kenneth of Gaffney and Tracy Green of Blacksburg; a sister, Brenda Yow and husband, Johnny of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Jerry Green, Jesse Green and wife, Kirsta, Matthew Coggins and fiancé, Taylor Flanders and Megan Taylor and husband, Trey; a great-grandson, Cody Green; and a special friend, Alvin Morgan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Hollifield and Donny Hollifield, four sisters, Edna Phillips, Virginia Ramsey, Dorothy Putnam and Carolyn Goodson and an infant son, David Green.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Moore officiating. Interment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Central Baptist Church, 500 E. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or York Senior Center, 14 N. Congress Street, York, SC 29745.

The family will be at the home of Terry and Sandra Green, 3020 Legion Road, Smyrna, SC 29743.

