Joann Gowan
York, S.C. - Joann Corbett Gowan, 82, of 24 Flintlock Drive, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was the wife of Tommy Gene Gowan and daughter of the late Charles Montgomery Corbett and Blandina Biggers Corbett. She retired from Gafton Sports and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a step-daughter, Diane Benton (Ronnie) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Matthew Benton (Tessi) and Michelle Benton; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Mathis & Ensley; nieces, Cindy Leonhardt (Lee), Teressa Wallace (Donnie), Mona Knight (Manny), Billie Riley and Stacie Knight (Patrick); a nephew, Chaz Corbett (Laurie); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Riley and Maxine Black, a brother, Charles Corbett, Jr. and two brothers-in-law, Bill Riley and Harry Black.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
