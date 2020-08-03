JoAnn McConnell

Spartanburg, S.C. – JoAnn Staten McConnell, 67, of 190 McConnell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Cowpens, she was the loving wife of Michael K. McConnell for 49 years and the daughter of the late Josephus and Sarah Staton. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School and a homemaker. Mrs. McConnell was a member of Trinity Fellowship of Cowpens, where she and her husband pastored for 35 years and she was also the secretary and treasurer. JoAnn walked daily by her favorite scriptures, "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." "Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself." "There is none other commandment greater than these." "Every Man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give, not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver."

In addition to her husband, also surviving is a daughter, Tina L. Kanipe (John) of Spartanburg; a son, Bryan K. McConnell (Suzanne) of Woodruff; four grandchildren, Lilyann Kanipe, Daniel Kanipe, Nickolas McConnell and Nathan McConnell; a brother, Donnie Staton of Cowpens; and her extended family are those who are and have attended Trinity Fellowship of Cowpens. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Louise Staton; and a brother, Jimmy Dean Staton.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lisa Parfitt and Sister Joyce Millwood officiating. Interment will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trinity Fellowship of Cowpens, P.O. Box 1075, Cowpens, SC, 29330 or Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC, 29304.

The family will be at the residence.

