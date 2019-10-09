|
|
Arcadia, S.C. - Joann Price Parker, 49, of Arcadia, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on October 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Price, and brother, Mike Price.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, James Parker; son, Chris Hamerick; daughter, Shelby Snelling; sisters, Rena Martin, Michelle Cannon and Teresa Brown; and a brother, Jim Price.
She was loved by everyone and was a kind soul. May she Rest in Peace with God in Paradise! We love you!
Private services to be arranged.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019