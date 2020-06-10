Gaffney, S.C. - JoAnne Norman Phillips, 79, of 414 Holmes Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Henry "J.H." Phillips and the daughter of the late Eugene Norman and Eula Cooper Norman. She was a homemaker, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing and flowers and was a member of Skull Shoals Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Reverend Randy Phillips (Deanna) of Gaffney; two grandsons, Brad Phillips of Gastonia, NC and Gatlin Phillips (Megan) of Pacolet; a granddaughter-in-law, Kayla Phillips of Gaffney; three great-grandchildren, Jaysen Phillips, Jared Phillips and Ella Thomas and also a great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Huskey, a brother, Gene Norman and a grandson, Joshua Phillips.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Reverend and Mrs. Randy Phillips, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Skull Shoals Baptist Church, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Reverend & Mrs. Randy Phillips, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.